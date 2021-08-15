Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle
For anyone looking for the ultimate warm-weather adventure in the Florida Panhandle, we have one the whole family will love. Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park in Destin is the largest water park on the Emerald Coast. With a tropical theme throughout, you’ll feel like you stepped into paradise. With hide-speed slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools, Big Kahuna’s in Destin has it all, and some. Get ready to let loose and feel like a kid again.
Come splash around for an afternoon when you visit the largest water park on the Emerald Coast - Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park.
Open since 1986, this giant playground features over 40 different water attractions, plus much more.
Perfect for a hot day in the Panhandle, visitors can spend the day enjoying rides, slides, and wave pools galore.
There is even a giant miniature golf course for anyone who wants to challenge friends or family to a game.
There are different areas and rides throughout the park for all ages. The kiddie pool is for the littles, while the Kowabunga Racer is intended for the older group.
Don’t worry if all of this high-speed water fun gets you hungry. There are plenty of food options on-site, like these grouper tacos and waffle fries!
Big Kahuna’s also employs certified lifeguards throughout the park, so there is always someone keeping a watchful eye.
Adults can hang back in the colorful Adirondack chairs, sipping frozen daiquiris, and enjoying a welcomed break from life.
Make sure to check out Big Kahuna’s in Destin for the ultimate family-friendly afternoon in Florida.
