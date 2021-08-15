Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle

Well, the people have spoken. Every year, TripAdvisor puts out a list of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants. The rankings are based on reviews from diners and broken down into categories such as Quick Bites, Date Night, and so forth. This year, out of the Best Brunch Spots in the entire country, one gem in Tampa has made the list. The Oxford Exchange in Florida is a European-inspired spot that is so much more than just a restaurant. Part bookstore, part store, part gathering place, and part restaurant, Oxford Exchange certainly will surprise anyone who visits. Especially after they see the weekend brunch menu. Oh, did we mention there is also a champagne bar?