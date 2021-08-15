Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 8 days ago

For anyone looking for the ultimate warm-weather adventure in the Florida Panhandle, we have one the whole family will love. Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park in Destin is the largest water park on the Emerald Coast. With a tropical theme throughout, you’ll feel like you stepped into paradise. With hide-speed slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools, Big Kahuna’s in Destin has it all, and some. Get ready to let loose and feel like a kid again.

Come splash around for an afternoon when you visit the largest water park on the Emerald Coast - Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jq8C_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Open since 1986, this giant playground features over 40 different water attractions, plus much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4SFR_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Perfect for a hot day in the Panhandle, visitors can spend the day enjoying rides, slides, and wave pools galore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028Cxl_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

There is even a giant miniature golf course for anyone who wants to challenge friends or family to a game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QHOr_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

There are different areas and rides throughout the park for all ages. The kiddie pool is for the littles, while the Kowabunga Racer is intended for the older group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlayA_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Don’t worry if all of this high-speed water fun gets you hungry. There are plenty of food options on-site, like these grouper tacos and waffle fries!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azTnX_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Big Kahuna’s also employs certified lifeguards throughout the park, so there is always someone keeping a watchful eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ihs8_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Adults can hang back in the colorful Adirondack chairs, sipping frozen daiquiris, and enjoying a welcomed break from life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feYSc_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

Make sure to check out Big Kahuna’s in Destin for the ultimate family-friendly afternoon in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVZSI_0bSHGBww00
Facebook Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park

To find out where Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park is in Florida, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g12fK_0bSHGBww00
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Big Kahuna’s in Destin before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this water park, including current hours and admission rates, check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park In Florida Is Hidden Gem In The Panhandle appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Only In Florida

Only In Florida

5K+
Followers
469
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Park#Florida Panhandle#Facebook Big Kahuna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

9 Reasons Why Navarre Beach In Florida Is The Ultimate Escape Getaway

It’s time to pack some bags and plan a trip to one of the most beautiful and most underrated beaches in the state. Navarre Beach, Florida is nestled along the Gulf Islands National Seashore near Pensacola. Offering up both solitude and serenity, you’ll find pristine beaches, crystal clear water, and unspoiled beauty. But, there are quite a few other reasons why you should visit this spectacular area. For instance, did you know it’s been dubbed Florida’s most relaxing place?
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Thrilling Florida Park Is A Paradise For Mountain Bikers & Nature Lovers

We often share those hidden hiking spots in Florida so people can get out in nature and explore. But what about the mountain bikers? Not every hiking trail is going to allow bikers, so it’s important to shout out some trails for those adventure enthusiasts, too. Take the Carter Road Trails in Loyce E. Harpe Park as a wonderful example. Formerly known as Carter Road Park, this Polk County gem includes sports fields, playgrounds, disc golf, hiking, and some of the best mountain biking trails in the state. Open from sunrise to sunset, come see why Loyce E. Harpe Park in Florida is a paradise for mountain bikers.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Spend The Night Glamping In A New Covered Wagon At Westgate River Ranch Resort In Florida

Did you know that nestled in the heart of River Ranch, Florida, near the Kissimmee River, there is an actual dude ranch and a Western-themed resort?! Westgate River Ranch Resort in Florida is the ultimate playscape for families looking to get away for a few nights. This authentic dude ranch has so much to offer in terms of accommodations, activities, and food! But what’s more, is that the ranch just recently opened up Luxe Conestoga wagon accommodations that are an out-of-this-world treat.
Posted by
Only In Florida

The Best Burger & Fries Combo Can Be Found At Carolina Jax In Florida

Warning: This article contains graphic images of DELICIOUS burgers, cheese-and-bacon-doused fries, and a whole lotta love for Carolina Jax in Florida. Now that we got that out of the way, don’t say we didn’t warn you! Anyone who’s ever been to Jacksonville, Florida can likely attest to the best burgers and fries being from Carolina Jax. We’re not talking about any measly burgers here, either. We’re talking about huge, award-winning Angus burgers, topped with anything your heart desires. If you don’t find yourself hungry for a burger at the end of this article, well…you might just have to read it again.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

One Of The 10 Best Brunch Spots In The Country Is Right Here In Tampa, Florida

Well, the people have spoken. Every year, TripAdvisor puts out a list of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants. The rankings are based on reviews from diners and broken down into categories such as Quick Bites, Date Night, and so forth. This year, out of the Best Brunch Spots in the entire country, one gem in Tampa has made the list. The Oxford Exchange in Florida is a European-inspired spot that is so much more than just a restaurant. Part bookstore, part store, part gathering place, and part restaurant, Oxford Exchange certainly will surprise anyone who visits. Especially after they see the weekend brunch menu. Oh, did we mention there is also a champagne bar?
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Florida’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 80 Glorious Campsites

Even if you aren’t much of a fan of camping in Florida, we have a waterfront campground that might just change your mind. Bahia Honda State Park is a massive three-campground park with 80 sites filled with everything you need to disappear into nature. Located in the beautiful Florida Keys, this park will give you […] The post Florida’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 80 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Florida At Henderson Beach State Park

It’s not just every day that you can camp right along some of the clearest water in the state of Florida. Henderson Beach State Park, which is smack dab in the beautiful town of Destin, is one of the most majestic campgrounds in the state. Not only do visitors get to camp along Florida’s panhandle, […] The post Cool Off This Summer In Some Of The Clearest Water In Florida At Henderson Beach State Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 9 Hidden Florida Spots

Summer isn’t quite over yet, Floridians. Before you start packing in your beach blankets and shopping for school supplies, there is still an adventure to be had. While tourists are scrambling to visit those major attractions one last time this season, perhaps you gas up the car for a different kind of adventure. These 9 hidden Florida spots might not be as well-known as other places in the Sunshine State, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t just as special.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park In Florida Is Never-Ending Outdoor Fun

If there is one park that you could easily spend the whole day at and never run out of things to do it’s Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Florida. While many visitors became familiar with this park during Super Bowl LV, Tampa natives have been frequenting this scenic 25-acre paradise for even longer. Located right on the river, this stunning park offers up a giant green space, perfect for picnicking, plus a playground and splash pad that the kids will love.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

A Horror Movie-Themed Restaurant With Scary Good Food, The Classic Monsters Cafe In Florida Is a Must-Visit

Is anyone ready for a frighteningly good meal in Florida? Head on over to Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe, which features a horror-style dining experience that is fun for guests of all ages. Are you a fan of the original Frankenstein? How about The Mummy? Do you know all there is to know about Universal’s horror movie history? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then get ready for a dreadfully delicious meal in the heart of Florida.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

The Best Kayaking Lake In Florida Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

The truth is, Florida lakes don’t usually get as much attention as say, fresh springs and the beaches. But, visiting a Florida lake during a warm, sun-filled day might just be the best decision you’ve made. Not only are the lakes in Florida much less crowded than the jam-packed beaches, but there is also an added bit of serenity into the mix. Imagine paddling across the clear, cool water in a kayak, nobody around you, just the sounds of nature echoing off the shoreline. Sounds pretty dreamy? Just wait until you feast your eyes on the coastal dune lakes in Florida.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This Race Car-Inspired Restaurant In Florida Offers Unobstructed Views Of The Ocean

Let’s be honest, there’s no shortage of restaurants in Florida that are situated on the beach, with incredible food and even better views. But what sets apart Racing’s North Turn is the fact that it is loaded with history! The history of this restaurant dates back to the 1930s when racing on Daytona Beach began. Come see the place that started it all when you visit Racing’s North Turn in Florida.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Florida In The Early 1900s

Life in Florida in the 1900s was often considered a simple and straightforward time. While it’s hard to truly get a feel for what life was like back then, with the help of photographs, we can certainly give it a shot! Anyone who wants to take a trip back to a simpler time in Florida, we have 11 historic photos that will show you what it was like. From photographs of what farm life was really about to see how citrus was delivered in the Florida Keys, check out these incredible pictures of life in Florida in the 1900s.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

14 Secret Spots In Florida Where Nature Will Completely Relax You

When you need a bit of help to get away from the hustle and bustle of modern life and bring out your sense of adventure, connecting with nature usually does the trick. Here are 14 incredible hidden gems in Florida you should visit if you want to feel relaxed. So, what do you think of […] The post 14 Secret Spots In Florida Where Nature Will Completely Relax You appeared first on Only In Your State.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

Dine Under A Giant Tropical Tiki Hut At Hurricane Dockside Grill In Florida

One of the best parts about dining in Florida is how most restaurants feature some sort of al fresco element, simply because the weather is that darn good year-round. Whether you’re dining on a rooftop or simply sitting under a giant tiki hut, outdoor dining in Florida is some of the best in the country. For anyone who has been to Tavares, Florida, in particular, already knows that Hurricane Dockside Grill is the place to be. Situated right between Lake Eustis and Lake Harris, come dine waterside under a huge thatched roof at this local gem.

Comments / 3

Community Policy