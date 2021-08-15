Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back to school supplies ideal for all students, parents

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKG95_0bSHGA4D00

Class is almost in session and parents may be checking off those last items on their school supply list.

Some of the products listed are great for all students and parents.

Pure Sky cleaning products are created by their patented microfiber technology and are designed to make cleaning around the house, class or dorm room fast, budget-efficient, effortless and fun. It is great for cleaning behind your kids because it contains zero chemicals and removes 99% of bacteria.

Bentgo Lunch Boxes are recommended for kids aged three to seven. It is drop and leak proof and can be put in the microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

Lovevook and Matein back packs are a great item for parents: LoveVook Anti-Lock Backpack helps prevent losing your most valuable items. It also comes with an external USB port with built in charging cable.

Matein Lunch Backpack is a game changer! It is roomy and insulated with a lunch compartment and has a USB charging port.

Apple's Macbook Air is great for hybrid and virtual students with a new design to let you work, play and create for any assignment or project.

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#School Supplies#Back To School#Chemicals#Lunch Boxes#Usb#Macbook Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Bay County, FLmypanhandle.com

‘Young people will die’ doctor says as schools reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County community members and Bay District School students held a Zoom call to voice concerns to school officials on Saturday. With schools reopening on Tuesday, local doctors are concerned about the potential possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks. “Young people will die,” Dr. Albert Mapp said....
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Superintendent: Some Students May Have To Return To Remote Learning

As COVID-19 spikes, Tulsa Public Schools are set to return to in-person learning on August 19th. Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools Dr. Deborah Gist said in a press conference today TPS wants kids in schools, but there are factors that could drive a return to remote learning. “We do not...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas Kindergarten Student Exposed To COVID-19 Highlights TEA Guidance On Quarantining

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother says her young daughter was exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom just a few days into the school year. She soon found out even if a student has been in close contact with someone who has the virus, they can still go to school under current state guidelines. “Kindergarten was supposed to be fun and exciting for her,” said Sidra, who sent her daughter to Prairie Trail Elementary School in Flower Mound with a mask and requested a desk shield to keep her safe. Sidra says her daughter appeared to be the only one...
EducationLedger-Enquirer

Parent rips face mask off teacher in confrontation at school, Texas district says

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.
KidsABC 15 News

Former teacher feels like she sent her kids to school to get COVID-19

A former teacher and Valley mom says she is upset in the handling of the pandemic at some Valley schools. “Oh there’s so much guilt, and anger, and fear and shame, and all of those feelings, some are more rational than others, but it’s like I sent my kids to go get sick, that’s what I did,” said mother of two Jacqueline d’Estries.
KidsPosted by
CBS Denver

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice For Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To School

(CBS4) – Colorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state. As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may be wondering how it’s affecting them. Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children warns the delta variant appears to be more transmissible than the original strain. “In addition, it does appear to be a little more serious as far as symptoms are concerned. We’re seeing a slight increase throughout the country from children who have the new variant being admitted to the hospital.” Washington says parents with children 12 and older should get their kids vaccinated. For those too young to get the shot, he recommends frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. He also says parents need to make sure to keep their kids home if they are sick. “The symptoms of COVID in children very much resemble the symptoms of flu: fever, chills, respiratory issues, headaches and some gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Washington. “If your child is running a fever for more than a day or two or their symptoms progress, we would strongly encourage them to seek medical advice.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy