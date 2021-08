Luka Doncic has had a stellar third season in the NBA. He averaged 27.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 8.6 APG during the regular season, and elevated his game further in the playoffs, taking the Los Angeles Clippers to 7 games as the main offensive force on his team. He also had a solid Olympics campaign, though he fell short of bringing the Slovenian National Team a medal. It certainly feels as though he's been playing basketball for a long time, and a vacation was certainly in order.