Eat healthier, fresher food with LG’s range of fridge freezers

When you’re as music-mad as I am, audio tech really matters. I want the best smart speakers so I can stream sounds while I shower; the best true wireless earbuds so every street has a soundtrack; and all kinds of amplifiers so I can play too many guitars too loud too often. But what I want most of all, and I think you should want too, is a great pair of stereo speakers on either side of my screen when I'm working. Those other options just aren't the same. So I’m very excited about the newly launched Q Acoustics M20 smart speakers, which appear to have been made exactly for me.