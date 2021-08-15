Cancel
Eat healthier, fresher food with LG’s range of fridge freezers

By T3.com
T3.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to boost your own health or the health of the planet? Then your kitchen is probably the most important room in your house. Currently one of the biggest contributors to climate change is what we eat – or rather what we don’t, with 88 million tons of food waste going to landfill every year. Meanwhile more than a third of us believe a healthy diet is more important than ever post-pandemic. Finding ways to keep our houses stocked with healthy food that stays fresh is critical – fortunately LG’s range of fridge freezers is making that easier than ever before.

