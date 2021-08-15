Flood Advisory issued for Rush, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Eastern Trego County in west central Kansas * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 847 AM CDT, Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellis, Ogallah and Riga.alerts.weather.gov
