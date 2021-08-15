Cleveland's year-to-date homicides are highest in more than a decade

2021 has been an especially violent year for the city of Cleveland. According to data released by the city, the year-to-date homicides are the highest they have been in more than 10 years.

As of Aug. 7, there have been 101 homicides in the city. Last year there were 84 at this time.

Here is a breakdown of year-to-date homicides in Cleveland since 2011.

Of the 101 homicides reported, 95 involved a firearms. The other 6 were by other unspecified means.

A map from Cleveland police shows where homicides occurred recently, and so far this year:

According to the data, the Cleveland Police District 4 and District 3 had the most homicides.

District 1 Includes West Park, Kamms Corner, and Edgewater/West Boulevard neighborhoods. Eight homicides year-to-date.



District 2 Includes South Brooklyn, Tremont, Ohio City, Clark Fulton and South Brooklyn neighborhoods. 16 homicides year-to-date.



District 3 Includes Downtown, Asia Town, Hough and Central neighborhoods. 22 homicides year-to-date.



District 4 Includes Kinsman, Woodland Hills, Buckeye-Shaker, Mt. Pleasant and Union/Miles Park neighborhoods. 37 homicides year-to-date.



District 5 Includes Glenville, Forest Hills and the Collinwoods neighborhoods. 18 homicides year-to-date.



