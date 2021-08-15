Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Deadly Flash Flood Strands 30 On Roofs in Small Town Arizona - Rescue Underway

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzRzo_0bSHEWJN00
Deadly Flash Flood in ArizonaImage from Twitter user: https://twitter.com/ai6yrham

Arizona State News by Cheryl Lightfoot

Flash flooding killed two and left 30 other people in need of rooftop rescues after heavy early morning monsoon storms hit the area early Saturday.

Officials declared a state of emergency in Gila Bend, a small town 70 miles southwest of Phoenix, after heavy monsoon rains ravaged the Valley overnight. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 238 between Maricopa and Gila Bend in both directions because of flooding.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials said a woman in her 50s was swept down the river bottom in one of the washes. The second victim was in their vehicle when the floodwaters swept it away. The vehicle was found upside down. MCSO hasn't released the names of the victims.

Trapped on Rooftops

Deputies said they were called out to Gila Bend around 4 a.m. on Saturday to help with search and rescues. MCSO says rescuers saved about 30 people from their rooftops, after the rising water stranded them in their homes. About 100 people have so much water damage to their houses that they have to stay somewhere else.

However, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies weren't working any active search and rescue calls. Town officials said people are still marked as missing due to the storms and are asking residents to check in by responding via the Town of Gila Bend Facebook page. The page also has links to shelter locations and has a list of needed items for affected residents.

Rescue by Plane, Boat, and ATV

MCSO Captain Joe Dietrich said there were about 100 first responders helping with search and rescues. With more rain expected this weekend, deputies are remaining in the town and surrounding areas until Sunday night.

"That's why we're getting resources in place to include aviation, our lake patrol units with airboats, ATVs, search and rescue to include quick water as well in case we do have any flooding tonight as well," said Dietrich.

Mayor Chris Riggs made the emergency declaration just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning as the American Red Cross was ordered to assist residents. Just a couple of hours later, the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Jack Sellers, declared a local emergency for the county, allowing access to emergency funds to assist town residents.

Saturday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said, "Arizona is actively working with local emergency officials to assist in the response to the recent flooding in Gila Bend. We are in contact with local first responders to provide resources and prepare a state declaration of emergency."

Do you experience flooding where you live? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 66

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
73K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Roofs#Rescue Team#Extreme Weather#Twitter#State Route 238#Plane Boat#Atv#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany's armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 66

Community Policy