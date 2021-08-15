Deadly Flash Flood Strands 30 On Roofs in Small Town Arizona - Rescue Underway

Deadly Flash Flood in Arizona Image from Twitter user: https://twitter.com/ai6yrham

Arizona State News by Cheryl Lightfoot

Flash flooding killed two and left 30 other people in need of rooftop rescues after heavy early morning monsoon storms hit the area early Saturday.

Officials declared a state of emergency in Gila Bend, a small town 70 miles southwest of Phoenix, after heavy monsoon rains ravaged the Valley overnight. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 238 between Maricopa and Gila Bend in both directions because of flooding.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials said a woman in her 50s was swept down the river bottom in one of the washes. The second victim was in their vehicle when the floodwaters swept it away. The vehicle was found upside down. MCSO hasn't released the names of the victims.

Trapped on Rooftops

Deputies said they were called out to Gila Bend around 4 a.m. on Saturday to help with search and rescues. MCSO says rescuers saved about 30 people from their rooftops, after the rising water stranded them in their homes. About 100 people have so much water damage to their houses that they have to stay somewhere else.

However, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies weren't working any active search and rescue calls. Town officials said people are still marked as missing due to the storms and are asking residents to check in by responding via the Town of Gila Bend Facebook page. The page also has links to shelter locations and has a list of needed items for affected residents.

Rescue by Plane, Boat, and ATV

MCSO Captain Joe Dietrich said there were about 100 first responders helping with search and rescues. With more rain expected this weekend, deputies are remaining in the town and surrounding areas until Sunday night.

"That's why we're getting resources in place to include aviation, our lake patrol units with airboats, ATVs, search and rescue to include quick water as well in case we do have any flooding tonight as well," said Dietrich.

Mayor Chris Riggs made the emergency declaration just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning as the American Red Cross was ordered to assist residents. Just a couple of hours later, the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Jack Sellers, declared a local emergency for the county, allowing access to emergency funds to assist town residents.

Saturday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said, "Arizona is actively working with local emergency officials to assist in the response to the recent flooding in Gila Bend. We are in contact with local first responders to provide resources and prepare a state declaration of emergency."

