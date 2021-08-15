Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

One dead after overnight shooting in Minneapolis

By KARE Staff
One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Minneapolis.

According to MPD, police responded to the 100 block of West Lake Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots. While officers were on the way to the scene, more 911 calls came in reporting a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound. MPD said he had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers attempted CPR and other lifesaving efforts, but paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

Police said according to preliminary investigations, people in two vehicles were shooting at each other. One person was shot and the other vehicle was driven away.

MPD said this was the 58th reportable shooting in Minneapolis.

