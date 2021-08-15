How Solar Power Can Become a Small Part of Big Oil's Future

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk will team up with REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, to produce green fuel for its first carbon-neutral methanol operated vessel. The methanol facility, which will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2, is expected to start operations in 2023. “REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022,” the company said. The energy will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark. “Sourcing the fuels of the future is a significant challenge, and we need to be able to scale production in time. This agreement with European Energy/REintegrate brings us on track to deliver on our ambition to have the world's first container vessel operated on carbon neutral methanol on the water by 2023,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller – Maersk.