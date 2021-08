DISH Network and Sinclair Broadcasting this week agreed to a brief extension of their expired carriage deal, and in so doing ensured that 97 CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates would remain on the air in some 3.5 million of the homes serviced by the satellite TV provider. While precedent suggests that the temporary fix is a sign that the two sides may be close to reaching a formal agreement—the current deal officially clocked out on Aug. 16—a new stations deal is unlikely to bail out the Sinclair-owned regional sports networks. That the Bally Sports RSNs are expected to remain dark...