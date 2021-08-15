Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier shines in first scrimmage

By Patrick Conn
 7 days ago
The first scrimmage of fall camp saw a quarterback rise to the occasion. The freshman from Flower Mound, Texas, put together a solid performance for the offense.

Garrett Nussmeier has been putting in the work this offseason, which is huge for not just him but the team. Losing Myles Brennan due to an elbow injury has put a strain in the quarterback room. The team also lost T.J. Finley earlier in the offseason to the transfer portal. He is now at Auburn behind starter Bo Nix.

On Saturday, Nuss completed 11 of his 17 passes, 64.7% completion rate. He threw for 225 yards, which equates to 13.2 yards per attempt. The Tigers freshman quarterback also added a total of three touchdowns.

Head coach Ed Orgeron was very complimentary of his young gunslinger following the scrimmage.

“The guy’s a gunslinger,” Orgeron stated. “It seems like he can throw the ball down the field from his hip or any position. He’s not being careless with the football.”

Last season no one expected that freshman Max Johnson would be rushed into playing quarterback for the Tigers. After the injury to Myles Brennan, the team used T.J. Finley before giving way to Johnson in the final two games of the season.

With Johnson as the No. 1 quarterback, Nussmeier has to be ready at any moment. Orgeron alluded to the fact that Nuss “could be playing at any time.” Early indications through camp are that it appears he will be ready when his moment comes.

