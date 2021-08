Black licorice is one of those things that people either love or hate. You either grew accustomed to the taste of this unique candy through your childhood or some serious application as an adult, or you've been shocked by the bitter taste at some point in your life. Of course, it might also be a reaction due to your unique genetic makeup, so don't get too down on yourself if you really can't stand the stuff. It's probably safe to say that we've nearly all eaten some type of licorice candy in our lifetime, whether it was black or red and came in a long twist or a more compact swirl.