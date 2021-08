As much as seeing the world might be a dream for many, for lots of people it is something that feels like it is way out of budget. When you start to look at flights and accommodation from the off-set you're likely to start to panic and wonder how you will ever make any travel plans work. The good news is that there are plenty of ways that you can travel on a budget that allow you to see the world without having to worry too much about denting your bank balance too much.