Live PD Star Shares Tragic News in Alabama - But There's A Twist

SCDNReports
 7 days ago

Live PD star shares tragic news in Alabama, but there's a twist.All images courtesy of Deanna Marshall's Instagram

Alabama State News by Crime and Justice Managing Editor Cyn Mackley

When an elderly man failed to return home from his errands in Jefferson County, Alabama, his worried wife called 911. Dispatcher Christy Ann Nelson took the call and tried to talk the worried woman through the issue as best she could.

When she turned on the news the next day she was devastated to learn that the 73-year-old husband had been killed after he ran off the road and hit a fence. That's when Nelson decided to go above and beyond.

Nelson's girlfriend, Jefferson County Sheriff's Officer Cpl. Deanna Marshall shared the heartwarming story of what happened next on her Instagram account. " Christy took it upon herself to find out the funeral details and I tagged along for moral support."

Cpl. Marshall, who gained fame as one of the officers on A&E's Live PD said the interaction between Dispatcher Nelson and the family touched her heart. "The elderly female, now a widow, cried when Christy introduced herself as the 911 operator who answered her call and was blown away that we came to see her."

Nelson, who like Marshall is a devout Christian even shared her faith with the family. "Christy told her that she had been praying for her. The entire time, the widow would not let go of her hand. Christy cried too, as did I, because of the emotions of that moment. It was really beautiful to see her go out of her way like that just to pay her respects and bless that family. She made an impact behind the scenes during the worst moments of that woman’s life. I’ll never forget it."

Deanna Marshall and Christy NelsonCourtesy of Deanna Marshall's Instagram

Marshall also shared happier news on her Instagram feed, her encounter with these adorable kids. She said the little ones were terrified of police officers at first. "She started crying when I approached her family’s car on a traffic stop so I turned my attention to her. A fist bump led to a high-five which led to a hug which led to her not letting me go."

Cpl. Deanna Marshall greets kids on Alabama traffic stopCourtesy of Deanna Marshall's Instagram

Deanna Marshall thanked the children's parents for allowing her to get to know the children better and to share her photo with them. "This is what it’s all about."

Have you met an officer who went above and beyond? Let us know in the comments.

