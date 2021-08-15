Cameo Messages Available from Pro-Gamers, Youtubers
Cameo, the video messaging app, is a fun way to treat your “super-fan” friends to a personalized video message from their favorite celebrity. The site boasts a wide range of options. From actor Tom Felton to wrestler Mick Foley, there are a lot of options. It should come as no surprise that among these notable celebrities, there are some gamer. And, among these gamers, are some quite expensive gamer shout-outs. The team at MRQ has compiled a list of the most expensive gamers on Cameo.bagogames.com
Comments / 0