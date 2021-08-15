Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Cameo Messages Available from Pro-Gamers, Youtubers

By Sam
bagogames.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameo, the video messaging app, is a fun way to treat your “super-fan” friends to a personalized video message from their favorite celebrity. The site boasts a wide range of options. From actor Tom Felton to wrestler Mick Foley, there are a lot of options. It should come as no surprise that among these notable celebrities, there are some gamer. And, among these gamers, are some quite expensive gamer shout-outs. The team at MRQ has compiled a list of the most expensive gamers on Cameo.

bagogames.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Mitchell
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Mick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtubers#Pro Gamers#Mrq#Vuxvux#Fortnite#Pac Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral Videostheaureview.com

Interview: Australian YouTuber and professional gamer LazarBeam on being invited into the world of Free Guy

Having earned his prolific status in the gaming world through his commentary videos and comedic riffs, Australian YouTuber Lannan Eacott, aka LazarBeam, is upgrading his screen configuration to those of the theatres. Earning his own credit among the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Taika Waititi in the new virtual comedy Free Guy, LazarBeam chatted with our own Peter Gray as the film releases across the country. Talking from his locked down abode in Sydney, LazarBeam touched on how he became involved in the gaming world and what led him to the silver screen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Celebritiesblavity.com

Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby Returns to the Stage Following Homophobic Remarks, Says He “Never, Ever Meant to Offend Anybody”

DaBaby hit the stage for the first time since stirring up controversy for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.” The rapper over the weekend appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any...
Golfgolfmagic.com

TINDER FAIL: Former LPGA Tour pro reveals HILARIOUS message exchange!

Former LPGA Tour pro Anya Alvarez has taken to social media to reveal a hilarious message she received on Tinder from a "random man" giving her advice about her golf swing. Alvarez, 32, earned conditional status on the LPGA Tour for the 2014 season, where she was considered one of the longest hitters on the circuit. She would, however, quit the sport in favour of writing for the LPGA a year later.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing. The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Star Natalie Lind Has Fans Lighting Up Over Stunning New Photos

“Big Sky” star Natalie Lind posted a series of photos to her Instagram account. The photos caught the attention of her friends, family, and fans. Lind played Danielle Sullivan in the first season of the ABC crime thriller show. She was one of the kidnapping victims of Ronald Pergman. Danielle was alongside her sister Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) as well as Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel), a sex worker and aspiring singer.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

All the Cameos in ‘Free Guy,’ From Ninja to Alex Trebek

Disney’s “Free Guy” is chock-full of pop culture references and celebrity cameos. So many that you might have lost track of them. That’s where we come in. The Ryan Reynolds-led film is directed by Shawn Levy, and while it is packed with references to actual video game franchises — like character Keys (Joe Keery)’s N7 Mass Effect” sticker on his laptop or the villainous game executive Antoine (Taika Waititi) dressing like an “Assassin’s Creed” character — but it’s not “Ready Player One” level with an almost overwhelming amount of Easter eggs.
Behind Viral Videosstudybreaks.com

Free Download MP3 From YouTube Online

Listen to your favorite tunes even when you’re away from the video-sharing platform. Are you someone who loves music, or are you a music lover? Then you may have looked for any online converter that changes your number one favorite track over to the format you need. There are several good online converters that work best under certain conditions. They have various specifications and oftentimes, picking the best one for you is very troublesome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy