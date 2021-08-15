Cameo Messages Available from Pro-Gamers, Youtubers

DaBaby hit the stage for the first time since stirring up controversy for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.” The rapper over the weekend appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any...