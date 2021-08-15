Grand Forks Police seek information after child falls from window
Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department are seeking information after responding to a call of a small child falling from a third story window, on Saturday, Aug. 14 . The incident happened at 8:23 p.m. on the 200 block of First Avenue North. The child was transported to Altru Hospital with unknown injuries. Officers responded to the scene with Altru Ambulance and the Grand Forks Fire Department.www.grandforksherald.com
