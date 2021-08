Raleigh, N.C. — Marbles Kids Museum has a few updates — the shutdown of one of its exhibits to make way for something new and some new hours as summer comes to a close. First up: Ideaworks will close Monday, Aug. 23, so Marbles can make room for a new exhibit. Ideaworks is the second floor exhibit where kids can build and race cars, play with real tools, build with giant blocks and design their own fashions. No details yet on the new exhibit, but, at last check, Marbles tells me it should open around the end of September.