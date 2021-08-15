Cancel
NBA

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Impresses In Pro-Am Game With 92 Points

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
 7 days ago
Isaiah Thomas isn’t the only one putting up big numbers during a Pro-Am game. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard dropped a whopping 92 points after impressing in the NBA Summer League. Check out some highlights from the game below:. The performance comes after Pritchard left Summer League for what coach...

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

