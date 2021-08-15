Cancel
266,000 Ram pickups recalled for side-curtain airbag issue

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is voluntarily recalling an estimated 212,373 Ram pickups in the U.S., another 49,334 in Canada and Mexico, and a final 4,540 trucks in other markets over an issue with the side-curtain airbag inflators. During the manufacturing process, moisture could have found its way into the inflators. The moisture could cause the inflator to rupture and eject debris into the pickup cabin, even without an incident that deploys the side-curtain airbags. The OEM says it knows of one rupture and no injuries. Stellantis said it will let owners know when they can bring their vehicles in for service free of charge, the fix being replacement of the side-curtain airbag.

