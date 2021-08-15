Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Australian state sees 478 new virus infections

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had taken a single dose of a...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Australians#Covid#Ap#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#White House#The Greenville News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: New Zealand has first local virus case in months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detected its first community transmission of the coronavirus in months, triggering urgent meetings among top lawmakers. Health officials say the positive case was found in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and has no known link to outside the country.
Public Healthdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection Rate Increase; Latest Case Breakdown By County

The COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is back on the rise after temporarily plateauing as the Delta variant continues to rage throughout the region and nation. Over the weekend, the seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in the Hudson Valley has risen from 2.88 percent on Friday, Aug. 6, holding steady the following day before hitting 2.98 percent on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

Australian Capital in Lockdown after First New COVID-19 Infection Since 2020 |

The Australian capital of Canberra entered an immediate seven-day lockdown Thursday after posting its first confirmed COVID-19 infection in more than a year. Authorities said a man in his 20s tested positive Thursday after being infectious in Canberra since Sunday. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman later announced that three other people, who had been in close contact with the man, also tested positive for COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters May Not Be Annual Thing As Scientists Question Need

As the U.S. prepares to roll out booster shots, scientists question the need for a third COVID-19 shot and whether it is necessary to become an annual thing. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint letter approving a third shot for Americans who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that this COVID-19 booster shot may not become an annual recurrence since a third shot may sufficiently strengthen individual long-term protection.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Is Natural Immunity More Effective Than The COVID Shot?

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data,1 COVID-19 “cases” have trended downward since peaking during the first and second week of January 2021. At first glance, this decline appears to be occurring in tandem with the rollout of COVID shots. January 1, 2021, only 0.5% of the U.S. population had received a COVID shot. By mid-April, an estimated 31% had received one or more shots,2 and as of July 13, 48.3% were fully “vaccinated.”3.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Breakthrough infections

My wife and I took our postponed 2020 vacation in Maine six weeks ago. COVID case rates were low. Maine, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, where our son’s house is the perfect stopover enroute to the Pine Tree State, had all relaxed restrictions for fully vaccinated people. We ate most meals outdoors...
Pharmaceuticalscavaliercountyextra.com

COVID-19 Delta Variant and the vaccines

The North Dakota Department of Health conducted a COVID-19 Delta Variant and Vaccination webinar on July 27, 2021, featuring Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease physician and professor of practice at the NDSU Department of Public Health. The intent of the webinar was to inform the public about the delta variant and vaccine effectiveness and combat COVID-19 disinformation so the public can make better decisions regarding whether or not to be vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Popular Science

Should we be mixing COVID-19 vaccines for better immunity?

As restrictions on international travel lift, people are beginning to visit countries that offer different COVID-19 vaccines than the ones they received at home. Over the past few months, some visitors to the United States who were immunized abroad have “doubled up” with another COVID-19 vaccine by a different manufacturer, Reuters reported this week.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms. Nehls, a Republican from the Houston area, said Saturday that he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. “All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday. “It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness & death from COVID.”
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “So I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy