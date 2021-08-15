Report: AC Milan Dealt Blow as Bakayoko is Set to Leave Chelsea in 'Next Days' Amid Rennes & Lyon Interest

AC Milan have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as the French player is set to leave the Blues in the 'next days' amid interest from Rennes and Lyon, according to reports.

The midfielder looked off the pace when he featured for Thomas Tuchel's side in pre-season against Arsenal.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Bakayoko is set for his departure in the next days.

Bakayoko played for Napoli last season. (Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

He continues to report that Lyon and Rennes wll both move for Bakayoko in the coming days as AC Milan look to have missed out on bringing the midfielder back to Italy.

It has previously been reported that the Italian club were in talks with Bakayoko's entourage over a move back to Italy this summer but Chelsea have not entertained a bid.

The Blues have previously offered Bakayoko to the Serie A club in an attempt to get him off the wages but with Milan only wanting a loan with a view to buy deal, the Blues refused.

(Photo by Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Bakayoko's agent Marco Busiello has previously handed Chelsea an ultimatum.

Busiello said: “The problem is precisely this. There are two ways: either Bakayoko is loaned with a redemption obligation by 30 June 2022 or he must renew for another year with Chelsea. Otherwise the player must leave immediately and permanently.”

With Chelsea set to finally offload the midfielder, it looks like Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to remain at the club and feature as the fourth choice central midfielder under Tuchel.

