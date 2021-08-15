Austin High rolls to title at Landers Invitational volleyball tournament

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The high school volleyball preseason activities are in full swing as teams are less than two weeks away from the star of the season. Like all off the other fall sports it is a quick turnaround since it has been nearly 3 months since the teams got off the court. “It has been actually been good. It has been busy. I fell like the kids have been wonderful. We have had open gyms. We haven’t missed a beat. I hope we are more prepared for the fall and we are ready to go because we have less time. The kids have since the last game to the start of this coming Monday, they have really dialed in and have stayed active and busy and have stayed in shape in touching the volleyball. So it is kinda important,” said Hidden Valley Head Coach Carla Ponn. Hidden Valley head volleyball coach Carla Ponn like other coaches across the area are excited to get back on the court. their goal to win a state title. Last season, the Titans lost in the Class 3 state semifinals to the eventual state champs in the Rustburg Red Devils. The Titans are using last season’s loss as added motivation. “Yes of course every year, we want to do that. We lost only one senior. We have a great group of seniors coming up with leadership and ability. They are hungry so hopefully we can make a run again this season,” said Ponn. The titans path to a state title will be challenging. half of the state champions in volleyball came from this part of the state with Rustburg in Class 3, Giles in Class 2, and Auburn in Class 1 taking home the state’s top prize. “I think our C and D regions are strong as can be. We seem like playing in the C or D region we play each other early enough we will knock each other out. Some times I feel like this is the state championship. They are so competitive. The kids in this area are so dedicated to volleyball. The coaches everyone our travel programs are real strong and by in it. I think our area is strong across the board,” said Ponn. The high school volleyball season begins on August 23rd.