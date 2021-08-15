Cancel
Austin High rolls to title at Landers Invitational volleyball tournament

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat appears to be a highly successful upcoming season for Austin High got off to a somewhat expected start. With the bulk of its rotation back from a year ago including outside hitters Samantha Unbehagen and Brooke Jeffrey, middle Sadie Swift and the do-everything sisters of Kasen and Tanon Rosenthal, the Maroons ran through the AISD Jason Landers Invitational Tournament, culminating with a 25-17, 25-16 over Cibolo Steele Saturday at the Delco Center.

