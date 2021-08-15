Cancel
Combat Sports

Gervonta Davis reacts after being named to Jake Paul's boxing hit list

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis reacted after recently being named to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's boxing and MMA hit list. On Saturday, Paul publicly released his hit list, and Davis was among the fighters who Paul says that he wants to eventually fight. At 25-0, Davis is one of the top young superstars in boxing, but he did not take kindly to seeing Paul publicly call him out. Taking to his social media not long after Paul released his hit list, Davis reacted to being a name on the list.

