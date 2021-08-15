Cancel
Edward H Dafis: Tributes paid to drummer Charli Britton

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes have been paid to Welsh rock drummer Charli Britton, who has died after a short illness. The 68-year-old was prolific in the Welsh-language music scene throughout the 70s and 80s. He was a founding member of rock band Edward H Dafis and and played for many other Welsh groups...

