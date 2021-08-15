Cancel
TV & Videos

'The Challenge': Why Dee Nguyen Was Fired

By Stephanie Downs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Challenge has featured a wide array of individuals over the years, including several who have left their mark on the show. Although, for some of those competitors, it may not be the mark that they were hoping for. In particular, there's one former champion who you won't be seeing on any future seasons, Dee Nguyen, who competed on Seasons 33, 34, and 35. As for the reason why she won't be back, The Challenge announced in June 2020 that they fired Nguyen after she shared insensitive comments in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement.

