'The Challenge': Why Dee Nguyen Was Fired

There is no doubt that the last few months have been a tough go of it for Carrie Ann Inaba. But when she spends time with her nieces, everything seems to feel better. You probably know Carrie Ann Inaba as the co-host and moderator of the popular CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. Or perhaps you remember her from her stint on Dancing with the Stars. Either way, most fans know that the popular role model has been dealing with some health issues as of late. As a matter of fact, Inaba was forced to take a leave of absence from her spot on The Talk because of that.