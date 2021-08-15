Petition: Pass the Refuge From Cruel Trapping Act

Body-gripping traps are often set up in the wild for hunting, keeping animals away from livestock, and getting fur pelts for garments. These traps are cause extreme pain to the animals who are unfortunate enough to get caught by them. Many are stuck for days, vulnerable to predators, and without access to food or water. Sometimes, the trapped animal gets so desperate to escape that they will try to chew off their limb. Some examples of these traps include, steel-jaw leghold traps, strangling snares, and conibear traps, all of which often do not kill animals immediately, but rather cause them to suffer as part of their body is crushed while they are still conscious.