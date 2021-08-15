Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Census data puts target on rural, Rust Belt House districts

By David Lieb/The Associated Press
Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Undated)–While suburban congressional districts are swelling with new residents, lawmakers in large swaths of rural America and some Rust Belt cities are in need of more people to represent. In rural Illinois, Republican Rep. Mary Miller’s district is short 73,000 people. In northeastern Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan needs an...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Dan Kildee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#Legislature#Rust Belt House#Democratic#Associated Press#Republicans#Congress#U S House#Democrats#Ap#Ohio State University#The U S Senate#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicsblogforarizona.net

Census Data: Metro Areas Increased Population, Rural Counties Declined In Population

If you want to know why the white Christian nationalist MAGA/QAnon personality cult of Donald Trump is working overtime to pass GQP Jim Crow 2.0 voter suppression and voter disenfranchisement laws, and will now engage in extreme gerrymandering in order to maintain its tyranny of the minority, today’s release of U.S. Census data holds the answer.
Houston, TXRoll Call Online

10 House districts that are sure to change after census release

Texas’ 22nd District will look almost nothing like it does now after redistricting in the next few months. The Houston-area district represented by freshman Republican Troy Nehls grew by more than 200,000 people since lawmakers drew the state’s maps in 2010 and is now home to 972,000, according to 2020 census results released Thursday. Almost every district in the country will change somewhat as a result of in-state population shifts, and the average congressional district will get larger by population.
Kansas StateLeavenworth Times

Rural Kansas is losing population while metro areas see political power growth, census redistricting data shows

Much of rural Kansas is losing population as metropolitan areas grow and the state becomes more racially and ethnically diverse, new 2020 Census data show. The Census Bureau released redistricting data Thursday showing 80 of the state's 105 counties lost population in the past 10 years. Kansas also grew more racially and ethnically diverse over the past decade.
Presidential ElectionNPR

How The 2020 Census Data Will Shape Voting Districts For The Next Decade

We have new census results today that will be used to reset democracy in this country for the next decade. After months of delays, the Census Bureau has released new information about the race and ethnicity of people living in the U.S. These numbers will be used to redraw voting districts at every level of government, including Congress. NPR census correspondent Hansi Lo Wang joins us now. Hey, Hansi.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Illinois Democrats will redraw political maps using census

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent. Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections. "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each. California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each. According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010.
Atlanta, GAGainesville Times

Editorial: Census data will soon be in the hands of those who draw districts

The face America sees when she looks in the national mirror is rapidly changing. That is the overriding takeaway from census data released Thursday, which shows a country more racially diverse than ever before, with increasing numbers of minority-majority communities and a steadily dwindling percentage of people who define themselves as White only.
Burlington, NJAtlantic City Press

Census redistricting data hint at how 2nd Congressional District may change

Redistricting season officially kicked off Thursday with the U.S. Census Bureau release of detailed population data that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide — helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and affecting races for the next decade. In South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District,...
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy