Pineapple…a much-loved, fun-shaped, tropical fruit that is often associated with Hawaii. Hawaii is also where the company Dole first started canning and delivering pineapples to the American population. In reality, only 400 million of the 300 billion pineapple fruits farmed annually are Hawaiian crops, which is about .13 percent. The US does not even figure in the top five producers of pineapples in the world, with Costa Rica and the Philippines at the top, and it is on Costa Rica’s “rich coast” where things become problematic.