UNITED STATES—If there is one thing people know about me, I’ve never been a fan of sports video games. Why? They just aren’t that exciting to me if I have to be honest. However, there is one classic that I come to time and time again from the NES gaming system. Any guesses? I’m talking about “Punch Out.” The game is a classic, it is fun and it is a challenge as well. We follow the journey of Little Mac, a boxer who while tiny can deliver a powerful punch when prepared.