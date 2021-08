CLEMSON – We’re a little closer to football season and actual games. Clemson ended fall camp last week and held its final full scrimmage of August Thursday in Death Valley, the first time since practice started that they’ve been able to go inside the stadium (rains have been the norm here in the afternoons). The coaches gave the players most of the weekend off, and Sunday evening was the start of more of a game week schedule with meetings and players reporting to the training room for treatment.