55th Electronic Combat Group Performs Show-of-Force Readiness Exercise

On June 28, 2021, in the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, the 55th Electronic Combat Group, the group responsible for operating and maintaining the Air Force’s only airborne electronic attack platform, performed a show-of-force readiness exercise, as detailed by an air force base press release.

The group executed an elephant walk where aircraft taxi in mass formation.

“The purpose is to showcase our sortie generation capability,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles Wilson, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron pilot. “This emphasizes how we will dominate an increasingly contested electromagnetic spectrum now and in the future. Today, we demonstrated that we can successfully employ this new concept of operations and provide it to combatant commanders.”

The event showcased the group’s ability to rapidly generate multi-ship, combat-ready sorties with any of their aircraft. In the future, this will guarantee quick reaction, counter-communication, and counter-radar airpower is ready anywhere, anytime.

“This Elephant Walk was a chance for all Airmen involved to show the capabilities of the ECG during a mass demonstration,” said Capt. Justin Knott, 55th ECG exercise mission commander.

Capt. Knott went on to clarify that exercises like this ultimately reveal the teams' ability to seamlessly unite a diverse array of divisions under one massive umbrella. The truth of his statement can't be denied, as the exercise included seven sets of aircrew, numerous intelligence support staff, three flying squadrons, one support squadron, every division of the maintenance squadron, and base operations.

Capt. Knott also noted that the effort provided an opportunity for the divisions to mix in new ways, allowing each "to peer behind the curtain of the daily functions and roles of the others. We want all those involved in this event to recognize how their specific job fits into the greater Compass Call picture and garner a greater appreciation for those that work towards this mission with us.”

The exercise proves that the capabilities of the group are ready to ensure that Air Force can deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary that may arise.