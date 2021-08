GAS CITY, Ind. – Thomas Meseraull and Jake Swanson split a pair of 21-lap non-winged sprint car features on Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Meseraull got the jump on his fellow front row starter Tyler Hewitt at the start of the first 21-lap sprint feature, but Hewitt stuck close to him and the timing monitors had him leading lap eight. Meseraull was not to be denied in the Simon Racing No. 23S DRC Claxton Chevy, however, and he was back on top on lap nine and led the rest of the way in the non-stop race for the $2,000 victory. The Covington, Ohio-based team is sponsored by USI Cable Corp., Mark Knupp Muffler and Tire, and Fortney Performance.