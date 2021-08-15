Keller @ Large: Too Late For Sports Betting To Have An Impact In Massachusetts?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts House has approved sports betting but the state senate is lukewarm on it.

At least 30 states, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut, now allow gamblers to place legal bets on sports. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize it back in May 2018.

It took less than a year to legalize sports gambling in 30 states. With Massachusetts’s neighbors having legalized it, what’s left to gain?

WBZ TV’s Jon Keller talked to Fr. Richard McGowan of Boston College’s Carroll School of Management about the struggles of sports betting and casinos in the state. McGowan is an expert on the gambling industry in Massachusetts.

“In a way, it seems like what they’re trying to do is trying to keep the sports bettors at home rather than go to other states,” McGowan told WBZ.

You can see part one of his interview in the video above.

Watch: Keller @ Large – Part 2

In part two, they look at the struggles facing the Encore casino in Everett, which was hit hard by the pandemic.