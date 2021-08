No driver comes into the Lincoln Tech Open 80, set for this Friday, August 20 at Stafford Speedway, hotter than Chase Dowling. Dowling and the #9 S & S Asphalt Paving team owned by Ben Dodge made their first start together at the end of the 2020 season and won the Tri-Track Open Modified Series event at Stafford. They followed that up by winning the Twisted Tea 80 in June and the Bud Light 80 in July at Stafford and they might have won the CBYD 81 in May if not for a mechanical issue that took Dowling out of the race on lap-34 while he was leading the race. Dowling will look to continue his winning ways in the Lincoln Tech Open 80 to make it 3 wins in his last 4 Open Modified starts at the Connecticut half-mile facility.