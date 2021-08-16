'Meet Me on The Mile' closed-street celebration on Michigan Ave includes free concerts, car show

There is a big push to get people out on Chicago's Mag Mile after the area has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic with several retailers closing.

Sunday's event is an effort to support the businesses. Even with large crowds returning to Chicago this summer, many businesses are still trying to get back to their own normal.

It is the second event in the "Meet Me on The Mile" series on Michigan Avenue. Highlights include a classic car show, silent disco yoga and live music from a variety of performers. There are many other activities for families and visitors of all ages. People can also get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the seasonal flu at the Walgreens vaccine clinic.

The even uses a variety of activities like yoga, a car show and pop up shops to bring consumers back.

While it gives families plenty to do on this Sunday, it also brings in much needed customers that small businesses are desperate to see.

"It's so great to have those one-on-ones and people are excited we're here. Wwe're excited that they're here," saud Joe Ackerman, Events Manager Lifeway Foods.

And it's quite the attraction when businesses are lined up next to classic cars.

One car owner hauled his down from Indiana where he said he's currently restoring about 50 different classical cars.

"A fun project, a hard project but rewarding when you get it done. You get up at 3 in the morning and say he it's done" said Pete.