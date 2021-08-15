Cancel
Phillips County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN PHILLIPS, WESTERN ROOKS, SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges confirmed a narrow corridor of heavy rain ranging from 1 to 4 inches, from thunderstorms earlier this morning. As a result, primarily minor flooding of small streams and low-lying areas may be ongoing, despite rain having ended in nearly the entire Advisory area. Some locations that could experience flooding include Alma, Logan, Orleans, Palco, Stamford, Prairie View, Long Island, Damar, Speed, Woodruff and Webster State Park. This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Prairie Dog Creek, Deer Creek, Sappa Creek, Twin Creek, Walnut Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Damar, KS
Phillips County, KS
Rooks County, KS
