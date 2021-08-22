Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Blinken: Evacuations from U.S. embassy in Kabul under way

By David Cohen
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Tyj7_0bSGvaDJ00
Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

Updated: 08/15/2021 10:19 AM EDT

Without saying directly that the U.S. was shutting down its embassy in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. was evacuating personnel from the facility in Kabul.

"We are working to make sure that our personnel are safe and secure," Blinken told host Jonathan Karl on ABC's "This Week."

"We're relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport. It's why the president sent in a number of forces, to make sure that as we continue to draw down our diplomatic presence we do it in a safe and orderly fashion," he said.

Blinken deflected a follow-up question as to whether the evacuations meant the embassy was being shut down entirely.

Karl suggested that the images of helicopters airlifting American personnel recalled the panicked exodus from Saigon during the chaotic end to the Vietnam War in 1975. Blinken rejected that comparison.

"Let's take a step back. This is manifestly not Saigon," said Blinken, saying the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 had succeeded in its primary goal, getting rid of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"That message should ring out very strongly," he added later.

President Joe Biden announced a final pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan earlier this year. Blinken rejected the notion that keeping a limited contingent of American forces would have stopped the Taliban, saying the Trump administration's promise of U.S. withdrawal created a scenario by which a large Taliban offensive was inevitable at some point.

"Remember that a deadline was established by the previous administration of May 1st to get our remaining forces out of Afghanistan and the idea that we could’ve sustained the status quo by keeping our forces there, I think, is wrong, because here’s what would have happened if the president decided to keep those forces there," he said.

"During the period from when the agreement was reached to May 1st, the Taliban had ceased attacking our forces, ceased attacking NATO forces. It had also held off on this major offensive that we see now, Blinken said.

"Come May 2nd, if the President decided to stay — all gloves would have been off. We would have been back at war with the Taliban. They would have been attacking our forces," he said.

Comments / 9

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
105K+
Followers
7K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Jonathan Karl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#U S Embassy#Ap#State#Abc#American#Al Qaeda#Taliban#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
AfghanistanWashington Times

ISIS threatens Kabul airport, embassy warns Americans to stay away

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul changed course and issued a travel warning Saturday after an apparent threat from Islamic State terrorists, telling Americans not to go to the Afghanistan capital’s airport unless advised by an official government representative. In its official notice, the embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the...
U.S. Politicsthejacksonpress.org

Report: Kamala Harris Has Not Been Seen Publicly In 6 Days

Kamala Harris has not been seen publicly in six days as Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban. The Daily Mail reports that Harris has been out of the public eye for almost a week, which includes her not being present on Tuesday when Joe Biden gave an address from the White House about the crisis in Afghanistan.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

If Biden really wants to help every American escape Afghanistan, he’ll let the troops venture outside the airport

What a nightmare. Tens of thousands of Americans and their allies are trapped in Afghanistan, desperate to get to the airport. And though President Joe Biden claims he’s doing “everything” possible to help them escape, he’s confined the military to inside the facility — telling would-be evacuees they’re on their own trying to get there.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. military helicopters rescue 169 Americans from hotel near Kabul airport

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. military helicopters rescued 169 Americans from a hotel near Kabul airport, a Pentagon spokesman said. President Joe Biden said in remarks Friday that 169 Americans were evacuated. The Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters Friday that Biden was referring to people who were very close to the perimeter of the airport.

Comments / 9

Community Policy