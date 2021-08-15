Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Satire: Scrabble Words You Can Make With “t-a-l-b-o-t-b-o-y-s.”

By Opinion
talbotspy.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContemplating a crossword puzzle clue “What rhymes with clueless?” a thought passed through my mind (waved “Hi!” and then walked right by without speaking). This happened only once before. I had a thought. It then perished of loneliness. One can imagine the shock of suddenly having another thought so long...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Batboy#Blasty#Blotty#Lyttas#Oblast
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Related
Relationship Advice21ninety.com

What's Love Got To Do With It? 5 Things The "L-Word" Should Never Make You Do

We’ve all heard the expression “love can make you do some crazy things.” And we’ve all been there. Maybe you find yourself doing things you thought you’d never do for someone because of how they make you feel: good or bad. Love can be an all-consuming and humbling emotion. It can bring us to our knees and make us ascend to our highest heights all at once. It is true, love is the most powerful thing in the world. And; therefore, the absence of love, where it once existed, can be one that we never want to feel. Often times, to avoid the let down that loss of love can make us feel, we can make concessions for things that have no place in a healthy relationship dynamic. Though intimate partnerships can come with their share of struggles, there are some things love should never make you do.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

A World Made of Words

Garielle Lutz is an author who makes at least part of her living writing and editing grammar textbooks. For 25 years she has published, as Gary Lutz, short stories with titles like “Sororally” and “Chaise Lozenge.” Her introduction to the Writer’s Digest Grammar Desk Reference is unusually passionate, for that sort of thing. Her favorite unabridged dictionary is Merriam-Webster’s 1934 New International, and one gets the sense that it is always close at hand, turned to words that had not yet been deemed archaic. In her prose, lines like “As for the daughter: she was a dampered little dispatch already orderly in her dolors” have attracted an ardent audience, which over the years has raised her name into the oxymoronic echelon of “indie giant.” In truth, Lutz is a writer’s writer — and the closest thing to a cult figure in American literature, which, thanks to the top-down consolidation of contemporary publishing, is in desperate need of a little more cultishness.
Books & Literaturekclu.org

How Julia Alvarez Wrote Her Many Selves Into Existence

This summer on Code Switch, we're talking to some of our favorite authors about books that taught us about the different dimensions of freedom. In our last installment, we talked to author Ross Gay about the importance of celebrating joy. Next up, a conversation with the writer and poet Julia Alvarez.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Larkin is being cancelled for his private letters – can't we separate the art from the artist?

We are experiencing a period of headless chickenism about the extent of our racism as a society. Of course, most of us aren’t racists, and therefore shouldn’t feel ashamed or contrite; and we shouldn’t condone those who are. But this raises the problem of Philip Larkin. In his well-documented private utterances, notably his correspondence with Kingsley Amis and the Sovietologist Robert Conquest, the poet was unquestionably awful about black people.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Can you solve it? Logical philosophers

Today’s three puzzles are mini-dramas featuring well-known philosophers. Wittgenstein has been murdered. The culprit is one of either Friedrich Nietzsche, Lou Andreas-Salomé, Karl Marx or Ludwig Feuerbach. They make the following statements. You have been correctly informed that guilty person always lies, and everyone else tells the truth. Nietzsche: Salomé...
CelebritiesNo Film School

What Did Orson Welles Learn from Hemingway?

Can you imagine Orson Welles and Ernest Hemingway fighting in the back of a movie theater?. It's hard to imagine two bigger personalities than Orson Welles and Ernest Hemingway. Both of them are legends in their own mediums. And both were alive at the same time. Their paths crossed first as collaborators, then as combatants, and finally as friends.
Books & Literatureiowapublicradio.org

How Julia Alvarez Wrote Her Many Selves Into Existence

This summer on Code Switch, we're talking to some of our favorite authors about books that taught us about the different dimensions of freedom. In our last installment, we talked to author Ross Gay about the importance of celebrating joy. Next up, a conversation with the writer and poet Julia Alvarez.
Books & LiteratureNPR

How Julia Alvarez Wrote Her Many Selves Into Existence

This summer on Code Switch, we're talking to some of our favorite authors about books that taught us about the different dimensions of freedom. In our last installment, we talked to author Ross Gay about the importance of celebrating joy. Next up, a conversation with the writer and poet Julia Alvarez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy