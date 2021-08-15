Satire: Scrabble Words You Can Make With “t-a-l-b-o-t-b-o-y-s.”

We’ve all heard the expression “love can make you do some crazy things.” And we’ve all been there. Maybe you find yourself doing things you thought you’d never do for someone because of how they make you feel: good or bad. Love can be an all-consuming and humbling emotion. It can bring us to our knees and make us ascend to our highest heights all at once. It is true, love is the most powerful thing in the world. And; therefore, the absence of love, where it once existed, can be one that we never want to feel. Often times, to avoid the let down that loss of love can make us feel, we can make concessions for things that have no place in a healthy relationship dynamic. Though intimate partnerships can come with their share of struggles, there are some things love should never make you do.