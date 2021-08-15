Vandalia Butler High School alum plays in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship

OAKMONT, Pa. — A Vandalia Butler High School alum is competing in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship finals today.

Austin Greaser from Vandalia is facing off against James Piot from Canton Michigan, according to the USGA website.

Greaser is a golfer at the University of North Carolina.

The 20-year-old alum has a career stroke average of 71.67 and is on pace to be the second lowest in Tar Heel history.

According to goheels.com, Greaser’s hobbies include fishing, ping pong, and spending time at the lake.

The website notes his best ever shot was a 30-foot putt to win a round of 64 match in the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur.

