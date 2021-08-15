Cancel
SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

www.modernreaders.com

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on...
Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “
Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) Quiet Period To Expire on August 30th

Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Vtex had issued 19,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $361,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “. Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a...
TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Texas Community Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “. Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target...
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Boosted by Analyst

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Corporación América Airports S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporación América Airports in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporación América Airports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “
C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “. Shares of CBNT stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving...
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Boosted by Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) versus O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Critical Comparison

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares O-I Glass and...
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

