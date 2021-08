Manuel Akanji felt that Borussia Dortmund made a number of ‘stupid mistakes’ in their 2-1 defeat to SC Freiburg on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the 2021/22 season on Saturday, as goals from Vincenzo Grifo and Roland Sallai either side of half time helped SC Freiburg earn a 2-1 win. An own goal from Yannik Keitel helped the Black and Yellows halve the deficit at the hour mark. But they weren’t able to find an equaliser.