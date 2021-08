Contributed by Danyel Desa, energy analyst for Tata Industries. Oil and gas companies have long delivered the fuels that form the bedrock of today’s energy system, but against a backdrop of persistently high global emissions, they are coming under increasing pressure to deliver solutions to climate change. While these may sound like binary choices, most companies will likely try to do both. In practice, the two are closely interlinked, as most of the financial resources for diversified spending, at least initially, will come from traditional investments in oil and gas supply.