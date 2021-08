When Marlee Matlin won the Best Actress Oscar at age 21, she was the first deaf person to do so. 34 years later, she is still the only deaf actor to have won the award. The actress, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old after a childhood illness, has been advocating for more inclusion of the deaf community in Hollywood since being thrust into the spotlight at 21. Matlin tells PEOPLE she wants to remind others to expand their mindset about what diversity and inclusion really means.