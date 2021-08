Coming off back-to-back City League championships, life is good right now for coach Donta Green and the Westinghouse Bulldogs. Not only did “The House” put together an undefeated season in 2020, the Bulldogs had one of the most dominant seasons of any City League team in recent memory. Westinghouse won its first four games by shutout, then defeated Carrick and Brashear by scores of 57-6 and 30-6 on its way to face Allderdice in the championship game.