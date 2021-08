Southampton are hoping to sign free agent Gary Cahill this summer, according to a report by the Telegraph. At 35 years of age, Cahill has enjoyed a fine career at the top of the English game. He has played 16 seasons of Premier League football, racking up 394 appearances across spells with Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. In those games, he has scored 18 goals and kept 103 clean sheets, making PFA Team of the Year three times.