The infrastructure bill is more about maintaining train service than upgrading it

By By Matt McFarland, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't expect any 200 mph trains that rival Europe and Asia's best, or even cheaper fares. Transportation experts think the infrastructure bill could be the start of a turning point for the disadvantaged state of US rail travel. But the bill doesn't change the fallout of Americans looking past rail for generations. Deep barriers remain to rail travel thriving in the US as in other leading nations.

www.actionnewsnow.com

