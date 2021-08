BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is not setting a universal policy about wearing masks in its Catholic schools for this school year, leaving it up to parents and the jurisdictions where the schools are based if transmission rates are low to moderate. “All archdiocesan Catholic schools operating within a jurisdiction are to follow the case count for the county in which they are domiciled, even if students may live in a different jurisdiction. County transmission levels will be monitored daily and masking changes, if warranted, will be implemented at the beginning of each school week. Families will be notified...