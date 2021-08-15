Cancel
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku pens gushing open letter to Inter Milan fans in which he asks for understanding on his exit... with Belgian calling his £98m return to Chelsea as the 'chance of a lifetime'

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku has called the opportunity to return to Chelsea as the 'chance of a lifetime' as he asks for forgiveness in an open letter to Inter Milan fans. Lukaku sealed a £98million return to Stamford Bridge on Friday having guided Inter to their first Serie A title in a decade last season.

