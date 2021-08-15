Murphy: NJ ready to send assistance to Haiti following 7.2 magnitude earthquake
" New Jersey's Haitian community is keeping a close eye on updates after an earthquake in the country killed thousands of people and injured hundreds more. The 7.2 earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country Saturday. The epicenter was about 80 miles west of the capital Port-au-Prince. Multiple buildings were reduced to rubble with entire towns destroyed. Rescue crews are in the hardest hit areas, still pulling people from the rubble. Haiti is still feeling the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse's assassination last month and many Haitians are still recovering from the last earthquake in 2010. The country is under a one-month state of emergency. They are not asking for international help until the exact extent of the damages is known. Congregants of the First Haitian Baptist Church in Asbury Park said Sunday they were still waiting to hear more from loved ones. "I really hope my family is safe 'cause it's really hard to get any information and stuff like that. So, yeah, it's horrible and hopefully they can bounce back from this one," said congregant Pascarino Pascal, of Neptune. "Everybody is sad. We pray, and we are trying to put things together in order to help," said the church's pastor, Rev. Dr. Jean Guy Florival. Given the presidential assassination and recovery from the last earthquake, Pascal's brother, Claudgy, believes adversity only makes the island nation more determined to recover. "These days Haiti really can't catch a break. But I feel because of all these issues and stuff like that, Haiti knows how to bounce back," Claudgy Pascal said. In addition, Haiti is in the path of Tropical Storm Grace which could bring heavy rains and high winds on Monday. Meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter that help is available when needed. "
