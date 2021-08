Ten years ago, Jose Reyes did something no other New York Mets player has: he won a batting title. His .337 batting average led all National League hitters. History was made!. Unfortunately, the team didn’t do so well. The team finished with a 77-85 record. Hovering a few games above .500 near the end of July, they still ended up as sellers with Carlos Beltran shipped out to the San Francisco Giants as the biggest move.